Tudor Pelagos FXD titanium dive watch is made with French Navy’s combat swimmers in mind

Tudor had been in a longtime relationship with the French Navy aka Marine Nationale, providing the country’s marine military wing with watches from the 1950s to the late 1980s. Now after a long hiatus, the two have joined forces yet again and the collaboration is kicked-off with the most delightful iteration of the Tudor Pelagon you’ll find.

Dubbed Tudor Pelagos FXD, this newcomer is an all titanium dive watch. It is drenched in marine blue hue to complement the French Navy’s combat swimmers.

The Pelagos FXD

The 42mm Tudor Pelagos FXD is milled from a single block of titanium – lug to lug – because of which it gets the FXD in the name. The construction not just makes the watch ultra-durable, it also lends it a very lightweight profile despite being 12.75mm thick.

The titanium case and the stainless steel caseback of the Pelagos FXD are stain-brushed, the ceramic bezel insert however is sand-blasted. The watch comes with a peculiar unidirectional dive bezel – made wider than usual for better grip underwater – with 60-minute retrograde graduation for the special needs of the combat swimmers.

The blue dial of the otherwise basic dive watch is legible and error-proof to read underwater, thanks primarily to the large, lume-filled hour makers, thick-ish hands and bezel. The solid caseback on the other side is engraved with Marine National logo.

The watch details









The Tudor Pelagos FXD is superior in performance, which is enhanced by the in-house COSC-certified MT5602 caliber self-winding mechanical movement with bidirectional rotor system. The movement offers an impressive 70 hour power reserve.

Water-resistant up to 200 meters, the watch comes with a navy blue woven fabric strap with gray thread running down the center and self-gripping fastening system adding to the appeal. An additional one-piece blue rubber strap with titanium buckle is also included with the $3,900 Tutor Pelagos FXD.