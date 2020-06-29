Bovet reveals Récital 26 Brainstorm Chapter Two that’s simply stunning

Riding on the success of the Récital 26 Brainstorm Chapter One, which flaunted a very transparent design, Bovet has introduced the all-new double faced flying tourbillon watch dubbed the Récital 26 Brainstorm Chapter Two.

Second entry in Bovet’s collection to be provided with a sapphire crystal case in the distinctive sloped shape dubbed “writing desk”, this 2020 model takes a new approach with a second time zone complication, moon phase, and five-day power reserve.

The Brainstorm Chapter Two

Last year, with the release of Brainstorm Chapter One, Pascal Raffy – owner of Bovet – experimented with sloping writing case that was made in sapphire. The watch was completely transparent and has a very unique shape that was thicker to one side, which permitted better visibility of the rotating domes on the dial.

Inheriting the sloping sapphire case, double-sided tourbillon and moon phases, the Brainstorm Chapter Two has added a second time zone with world time and a power reserve indicator. The watch features 47.80mm sapphire case with titanium lugs and rings on the case back.

Blue quartz dome at 12 o’clock is the home watch with hours and minute hands for local time; the seconds are denoted by 60-second tourbillon located at 6 o’clock. Below the main watch (fixed) are the two rotating domes – one at 9 o’clock and the other at 3 o’clock – while first indicates the moon phases the latter displays the second time zone when in travel mode.

Movement and the flip side

The watch is powered by hand-wound in-house caliber 17DM06-DT which beats at a frequency of 21,600vph. As mentioned previously, it provides a power reserve of five days in spite of keeping everything from hands, minutes, seconds, moon phases, second time zone juiced up to perform precisely.

Water-resistant up to 30m, only 60 movements for the Brainstorm Chapter Two will be produced. This collector’s timepiece paired with hand-sewn alligator leather paired with 18k white gold folding buckle is slated to retail for approximately $372,800.