Casio announces G-Shock in new titanium alloy, vibrant color arrangement

Casio has silently unveiled a full metal G-Shock in the Square series. The GMW-B5000TR-9 is different both in the construction material and color combination it wears.

The watch is made from an all-new titanium alloy called the TranTiXXII, which is jointly developed by Casio and Japanese metal processing company, Nippon Steel over six long years. The TranTiXXII material is believed to be almost twice as robust as titanium yet equally lightweight.

New construction

This is for the first time that Casio has launched a titanium G-Shock featuring mirror-finished bezel and bracelet, made possible with the use of TranTiXXII in construction. The exquisite material would’ve gone unnoticed if it wasn’t for the slew of colors and surface finish that it makes possible.

TranTiXXII allows the GMW-B5000TR-9 to be presented in five colors – all used in one single timepiece. With yellow gold comprising the entire case and dark grey, light grey, yellow gold, blue, and red used interchangeably in the links of the metal bracelet.

Watch face and features

This 5000 series G-Shock, as mentioned, feature polished yellow gold on the titanium alloy casing, which the push buttons are delivered in a separate color. The negative display, signature of the square G-Shocks, has been maintained and so have other features including Bluetooth connectivity and solar-power.

The GMW-B5000TR-9 also pairs with an app to allow world time and automatic time adjustment, and do much more. The inner case and caseback of the new G-Shock are carbon (DLC) coated. The 104 g, shock-resistant watch is expected to release in Japan on April 23, 2021 for 192,500 JPY (approx. $1,770).