Brabus 800 packs a twin-turbo 800 horsepower V-8

Brabus has revealed its latest vehicle called the Brabus 800, based on the 2021 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S. As with most Brabus massage vehicles, the big draw here is the significantly upgraded 4.0 liter twin-turbo V-8 that makes 800 horsepower. Brabus says its modifications turn the sport limousine into an all-out racetrack beast without sacrificing the business looks of the car.

The vehicle features a host of custom carbon aerodynamic enhancements, 21-inch forged wheels, and a valve-controlled sports exhaust system. The vehicle’s exterior has been customized with a custom spoiler lip in the front, along with a refined set of Brabus air inlets on the left and right side of the car. Modifications to the front of the car help optimize ride stability at high speeds.

In the rear, the car has a Brabus spoiler and diffuser designed for aerodynamic balance. Brabus fits the car with its PowerXtra performance upgrade increasing power to 800 horsepower from the standard 612 horsepower. Upgrades include improved injection and ignition mapping along with special high-performance turbochargers running increased boost pressure.

The power goes through a nine-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The Brabus 800 can reach 100 km/h and three seconds within an electronically limited top speed of 300 km/h. Brabus uses 21-inch monoblock Platinum Edition Z wheels on the car featuring a ten-spoke design and red pinstriping meant to match the signature red Brabus stripes in the grill.





A special Brabus suspension module is added allowing the ride height to be adjusted by 10 to 20 millimeters depending on drive mode. The adjusted suspension is meant to improve the handling of the car. The custom wheels are also shod with high-performance tires, improving grip and traction. The interior is also refined with special doorsills featuring the illuminated Brabus logo and more.