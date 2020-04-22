Breitling is all steam ahead with the launch of the Chronomat series for 2020

Ever since Breitling introduced the Chronomat back in 1984, the watch series along with its iterations have earned a pedigree of being dependable, functional, and stylish in design feature the trademark flamboyance and robustness of a Breitling watch. The 2020 edition of this series: the Breitling Chronomat B01 42, definitely stays loyal to the decades’ long pedigree.

With a global pandemic at hand, we see many watchmakers delay the launch of their 2020 lineup of novelties. This is definitely not the case with Breitling as they have, without delays, announced the launch of a host of model variations and special editions of the Chronomat’s 2020 lineup.

A true reinvention













Breitling weren’t kidding when they said they would completely redesign the watch (considering the disappointment we faced when we were promised the same, with the previous rendition of the Chronomat, two years ago). The 2020 iteration has an exciting new look with a brand-new case style, a smaller case size, a new bracelet, and a variety of new dial options.

The new Chronomat B01 42 comes with a 42mm wide case and is 15.10mm thick, with the classic (and now expected) sturdy bulkiness that we associate with Breitling watches these days. Noticeable aesthetic changes aside from the shrunken case diameter, are the straighter lugs that hearken back to the original, and the flatter bezel.

Variants and Movement













The Chronomat B01 42 is available in four combinations of stainless-steel and 18k red gold; everything from all stainless-steel to all-solid 18k red gold cases to mix of both in varying proportions. The signature Rouleaux bracelet also makes a return as an option paired with the cases coming in either all-stainless steel or two-tone stainless steel mixed with 18k red gold variants.

This brings us to the customizable dials. The watch has options of silver, copper, blue, or black base-colored dials with contrasting sub-dials. All Chronomat B01 42 watches would feature the Breitling B01 manufacture caliber with self-winding, column wheel, and vertical clutch. The watch would retail for anywhere between $8,100-$20,200 depending on the variant.