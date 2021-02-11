Bugatti Centodieci marches towards series production

When it comes to extremely exotic hypercars, Bugatti is one of the top brands in the world. The French brand has announced a new prototype that is heading to series development called the Bugatti Centodieci. Like all Bugatti automobiles, it’s definitely a hyper sports car standing above mere supercars.

The first indication the vehicle was in the works came in the summer of 2019 when Bugatti presented the Centodieci at “The Quail – A Motorsports Gathering.” The automaker says the vehicle is a tribute to the legendary EB 110 and describes the Centodieci as a “few-off project.”

What that means is, Bugatti plans to produce only ten Centodieci specifically for an exclusive clientele. You can bet that these cars are already sold before they even enter production. Power will come from a W16 engine making 1600 PS, and Bugatti notes the first prototype is being assembled now.

The car has some very unique and attractive design features, including a large rear spoiler and a large rear diffuser with four exhaust pipes. One of the most notable design elements are five oval-shaped openings where quarter windows would normally sit.









The front of the vehicle has a fresh design but certainly has the Bugatti familial resemblance fans of the brand’s hypercars will recognize. A large front lip spoiler looks functional and beautiful at the same time. Most details of the vehicle are a mystery for now. We have no idea when production cars might roll out of the factory, and we have no idea exactly how much they will cost. We know extremely limited edition Bugatti hypercars are always extremely expensive, and a price well into the seven-figure range is the norm.