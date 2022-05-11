Bulgari Aluminum Chronograph Ducati edition is dramatic watch for a rider’s wrist

Bulgari’s Aluminum edition Chronographs have been ahead of time in both material and classic approach. To present it in a little spottier form; the Italian watchmaker has collaborated with compatriot Ducati to release Bulgari Aluminium Chronograph Ducati Special Edition watch, which should have more than a few motorcyclists excited.

The collaborative design brings about a new color palette to the timepiece which aggressively touts aluminum aesthetics. The sporty look is, as expected, derived from Ducati’s racy character, which reflects well in the new layout depicting vibrant display reminiscent of the iconic Italian bike manufacturer.

The look and feel

The aggressive body language of the aluminum series is subjectively lightweight and comfortable; presumably, that’s rightly what Bulgari would be carrying through to the special edition Ducati timepieces.

The outright eye-catcher is the signature black rubber bezel of this 40mm diameter watch that is engraved deep with the oversized Bulgari logos. The racing red main dial complements the black bezel while the speedometer-esque chronograph subdials in black with white indices enhance the overall appeal.

The retro-chic design is given a modern framework by the brushed casing, squared off crown guards and aligned, rectangular pushers coated in matte black DLC titanium. The DLC titanium treatment also carries around to the matte black caseback which has been etched with the nostalgic Ducati shield logo.

Movement and availability

The all-new Bulgari Aluminum Chronograph Ducati Special Edition is powered by ETA 2894-based in-house BVL 130 automatic chronograph movement that offers 42-hour power reserve. The watch is water-resistant to 100 meters, which is similar to the standard Bulgari Aluminum series.

As the name itself suggests, the Bulgari Aluminum Chronograph Ducati is a special edition offering, which is reportedly limited to 1,000 examples. Priced at $5,000 a piece, the Bulgari-Ducati watch comes paired with a rubber and aluminum hybrid strap.