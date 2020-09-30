Victorinox FieldForce Sport Chrono boasts durable shell and attractive design

For a watch enthusiast, a timepiece with quartz movement might not be of much interest, but one can lose out on some really well designed watches with that mindset. Only mechanical watches cannot satiate your love for elegant style, this one proves it right.

Victorinox has just released the FieldForce chronograph in attractive brushed matte black DLC steel which is simplistic yet stands out for its sporty design. Perhaps, the ideal accessory to pair with your adventure gear for the next escapade.

FieldForce Sport Chrono is extremely tough

Just like the Casio watches, Victorinox is known for their durable watches that are tailor-made for rough use. The brand has confidence in their design, so much so that they test them by driving tanks over them or hook them on to the bobsled for vibration test! The FieldForce bears that brutal brunt too, so you can bank on its peak toughness.

The watch has a three-register design implemented in the black dial having big white Arabic indices. To add a contemporary touch to the timepiece, Victorinox went with the customary tachymeter scale on the bezel. Being a watch meant for the outdoors, it comes with the Super-LumiNova for a clear view during the night.

True value for money proposition

This new FieldForce Sport Chrono also has a date wheel inside the 12-hour counter which is a good function to have. The guts of the 100-meters watch are actuated by the Ronda 5030.D Swiss-made quartz movement. Continuing with the toughness of the watch, it is reinforced with triple-coated scratch-resistant anti-reflective sapphire crystal.

The dark hues of the dial and bezel are matched by the matte black rubber strap. Victorinox FieldForce Sport Chrono comes with a five-year warranty for a price tag of $575. And hey, they are also pairing it with a complementary Spartan PS Swiss Army Knife!