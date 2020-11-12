Carl F. Bucherer Manero Flyback Steel bracelet collection is sporty and casual in the same breath

Carl F. Bucherer has many interesting watches in its repertoire but if you were to pick out one that has stood the test of time and grown with each passing year – Manero Flyback will be an easy choice. The CFB Manero Flyback is a huge collection already with multiple variants launched since 2016.

Until the beginning of the year, however, the Flyback was available only on a leather strap. This year for the first time a luminous blue model was introduced with steel bracelets. Keeping with the choice, the Swiss watchmaker has now introduced a trio of steel-on-steel combinations with classic dialed colors that you would not want to miss.

The new combination

The dual-tone dial Flyback models now get a facelift with the introduction of nine-link stainless steel bracelet version. This is a leap up from only leather strap options – which would have maybe withheld the sales numbers ever so slightly. The all stainless steel models follow the blue dial + stainless steel bracelet Manero Flyback launched in July 2020.

Visually speaking, there is no real alteration in the case and two-tone dial – the three new models feature dial options that have been used on leather straps previously. The watches come in 43mm cases (common for the Flybacks) with a thin bezel and a nice stain-brushed design.

Movement, pricing and more

The look of the watches is highlighted by retro-inspired mushroom pushers and the tachymeter scale within the bezel. Within the three dials under the sapphire crystal dome is a flyback chronograph, date window at 6 o’clock, small seconds hand, hour and minute hands, and dagger indices.

The Manero Flyback is powered by caliber CFB 1970 automatic movement that provides 42 hours of power reserve. The models with stainless steel bracelets are expected to be available from boutiques and retailers for roughly $7000.