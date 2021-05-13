TAG Heuer introduces special edition Green Chronograph to its Carrera collection

Contributing to the luxury shades of green trending the horology industry, TAG Heuer unveils the special edition Green Carrera to join the watchmaker’s much celebrated Carrera Sports Chronograph watch collection.

Named after the legendary Carrera Panamericana race, TAG Heuer’s Carrera series as the brand says “was born on the racetrack in 1963.” The collection showcases iconic sports watches designed for professional motor-racers and sport-car enthusiasts. The new special edition Carrera Green chronograph elevates the sporting spirit by merging elegant retro design and contemporary functionalities.

The watch at a glance

This special edition Carrera comes with a teal dial nested in a 39mm steel case with thin bezels. The watch features a dome shape sapphire crystal elegantly covering the snailed sub-dials trio, which are designed to stand out from the rest of the dial. The blue-green sunray-brushed dial finish makes the color more vibrant in sunlight. The watch is water-resistant up to 100m and comes in time and chronograph functionality with simple elements for unsophisticated legibility.

The watch is powered by the robust Heuer 02 manufactured movement with integrated automatic chronograph with column-wheel and vertical clutch, maintaining a power reserve of 80 hours. The modern integrated architecture of the movement and some special edition engraving is visible through an exhibition caseback.

Impression and availability

The Green Carrera’s design element maintains a hallmark look of the original Carreras. Inspired by the sleek vintage Heuer reference 2447, the watch highlights the spirit of the 60s with its clean and compact case. However, the case for this watch is upsized to 39mm diameter, as compared to the classic Carrera’s 36mm. Adding to the retro impression the watch comes attached to a classic black alligator strap having a steel folding clasp with safety buttons.

The TAG Heuer Carrera Green Special Edition (ref. CBK221F.FC6479) remains limited to 500 pieces. Priced at $6,650, the watch is available exclusively at the TAG Heuer boutiques and online on brand’s website.