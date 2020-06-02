Casio G-Shock Frogman now in analog dial with connected features

Many timepieces of the G-Shock line have got the analog dial treatment and now it’s the Frogman. Since first making appearance in 1993, the Frogman hasn’t seen a shift from the digital watch face and it’s time for a change.

The watch also gets Bluetooth connectivity keeping abreast of the need for connected functionality with the compatible app. The last Frogman model GWF-D1000 is replaced by the latest analog version GWF-A1000.

Build quality and app timing function

Frogman GWF-A1000 is stronger than ever thanks to the mix of carbon fiber and resin monocoque build. Face of GWF-A1000 watch is still adorned with sapphire crystal and fluoroelastomer band is hydrolysis and stain resistant. The diver-centric watch is 200 meters water-resistant and also has shock-proof capabilities. It comes with dual time capabilities since most of the divers are keen travelers too.

The watch takes advantage of the Bluetooth connected function to make needed changes via the G-Shock Frogman app. It does time adjustments, changing settings, keeping check of local tides and maintaining the dive log.

Frogman GWF-A1000 movement

There’s solar-powered quartz movement with six-band atomic clock accuracy control system powering the newly developed module for keeping tab onf dive times. On activation, the hours and minutes hands overlap to form a single hand to track the decompression stops.

At the same time a sub-display show the current time. The current time and elapsed time can also be toggled quickly. It is also used to keep track of surface intervals. All this data is synchronized with the app in real time for analyzing later on.

G-Shock Frogman is set to release in mid-June in three color options – black version having yellow highlights, navy blue version with white highlights, and red variant with matching red highlights. The price is set at $800 for the divers watch and it looks set to impress the demanding lot.