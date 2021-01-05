Nike debuts Chinese New Year collection – you can grab it this month

We are seeing some interesting things coming up to celebrate the Chinese New Year – Nike’s Chinese New Year Collection being the latest. The Swoosh brand has introduced a collection for the year of Ox that includes some exciting options from the Jordan and Converse brands.

A sensory exploration of tradition – the collection is designed in material and colorway that derive inspiration from scenes of temple fairs during the festive season. For this, the consortium of silhouettes is based on three themes: “explosive firecracker, the artisanal Chinese knot, and the naturalistic spring blossom.”

The composition

The firecracker assortment comprises Dunk OG and Women Dunk Low Disrupt marked with layered upper and inspired by firecracker packaging. The fuse style lacing, wrinkle-paper texture and warning label printed on the tongue complete the look. Next up in the collection, the Air Jordan 5 Low is delivered in red and sail colorway with wear-away upper revealing firecracker packaging underneath. The same styling is also seen in the AJ 35, while the Converse Chunk 70 features celebratory packaging-style upper, firecracker label on the heel tab and tongue, and an outsole that nods the firecracker graphic.

The good luck charm is carried to the Chinese Knot collection that inflicts a sense of unity with four pairs including Kyrie 7, SuperRep 2, Air Max 2090 and the Blazer Mid 77. All of these feature logo on the tongue customized to look like the ticket to the temple fair. On the other hand, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG comes in jacquard pattern with foil accents added to Bred color scheme – this is paired with an embroidered bracelet symbolizing a red knot. The leather Converse Chunk 70 in red and black has an embossed graphic that is tribute to the craftsmanship behind Chinese knot-making.









For the blossom assortment, Nike gives a flowery treatment to the shoes – for instance, the sleek Escape Run with the proprietary React midsole comes in soft pink texture signifying the colors of blooming orchids and other flowers ahead of the new year. The flowery pastels continue to the Nike SuperRep Groove, while springtime floral pattern is visible on the Jordan Delta Breathe. The Converse Chunk 70 here gets Chinese patchwork for the celebratory spirit.

The availability

A total of 16 sneakers have been introduced in the immersive collection, which is going to release in phases over this month – the collection debuted on January 1.

Air Jordan 5 Low will be releasing on January 14, while Dunk Low fans can grab a pair from SNKRS starting January 22. Interestingly, the three Converse Chunk 70s will go on sale on January 21 with Air Jordan 1 Low following up on January 31.