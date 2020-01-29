Casio G-Shock GM6900 watches show street-style luxe

Casio will never run out of ideas for its G-Shock series. This line has been popular since it was introduced in the early ’80s. Yes, it is that old. We’ve lost count of how many G-Shock watches we’ve worn and featured. We have a few favorites but we’re still on the lookout for those with unique designs and colorways.

The Japanese watch brand has just introduced a line of luxury forged metal bezel timepieces. The spring collection of metal timepieces is street stylish combined with a luxurious look and feel mainly because of the gold.

Casio G-SHOCK Goodness As Usual

Officially known as Casio G-SHOCK GM6900, this model offers that lux street-style. It includes three models: the GM6900-1, GM6900G-9. and GM6900B-4. They boast metal bezels so you know each watch can last longer than a lifetime.

High street fashion is in but there are different looks to try. This particular G-Shock watch series is trying to be “less” by sporting a chromatic colorway. It’s actually appreciated by other Casio watch enthusiasts although the gold version is too luxe.

The GM6900G-9 is the gold model. It costs only $230 so it can be assumed it’s not made of real gold. The black and red version is known as the Casio GM6900B-4 which is cheaper at $220. The last one boasts a silver and black colorway and is more affordable at $180.

New Look, Same G-SHOCK Standard Features

As with standard G-SHOCK specs, the new watches boast the usual shock-resistance, 200M water resistance, countdown timer, 1/100 second stopwatch, and 12/24 Hr Time Formats. There’s also an EL Backlight (Electro-luminescent backlight Afterglow) plus Flash alert Flashes with buzzer. The latter is for alarms and hourly time signal. The1/100-second stopwatch brings 1st-2nd place times, split time, and elapsed time as measuring modes.







The three will be available in different places. Check out gshock.com, G-SHOCK Soho Store, Macy’s, and other G-SHOCK retailers beginning this February.