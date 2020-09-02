Chance to grab adidas YEEZY QNTM “Quantum” starting Sept 5

You’d probably remember the adidas YEEZY QNTM “Quantum” silhouette from the NBA All-Star Weekend in February. The highly limited release of the lifestyle-oriented performance shoe was full on display when Kanye West’s convoy strolled on Chicago streets in military-style trucks distributing the coolest adidas YEEZY QNTM to fans, free of charge.

The adidas YEEZY QNTM “Quantum”, if you haven’t guessed it, is a slightly altered version of the YZY BSKTBL – performance basketball model. The Quantum has a similar colorway that is referred to as monochromatic because of the extensive use of blacks, whites, and grays throughout the design.

The comeback

After its short previous stint, the adidas YEEZY QNTM “Quantum” is ready for a full blown release this month. Coming September 5, the Quantum will be restocked and should be available through the adidas website for $250 in sizes for all the family.

Coming to the design; majority of the Quantum – right from the rear to the sockliner, laces, eyelets, and the tongue are all colored black. The gray, white, and silver details can be seen within the primeknit detailing on the middle section of the sneaker. The shoe feature 3M detailing on the rear and full-length BOOST midsole highlights the look.

September to remember

According to Yeezy Mafia, four different silhouettes including the adidas YEEZY QNTM “Quantum” are going to release this month. Other three on the list are the YEEZY SLIDE rolling out in three colorways for $55 on September 4, the YEEZY BOOST 380 “Pepper” releasing September 12 for $230, and finally the YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “Asriel”, which will release for $220 on September 19.

adidas YEEZY QNTM “Quantum” will be going on sale for $250 on September 5. You can check out the adidas website for details.