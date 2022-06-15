Chopard Mille Miglia 2022 Race Edition comes in two inspiring looks

Chopard has just rolled out another precision chronograph watch for racing enthusiasts. The Chopard Mille Miglia 2022 Race Edition watch comes in two – stainless steel and dual-tone steel and 18k rose gold versions – and is delightfully simple yet intriguingly masculine.

The racing collaborations have been at the heart of Chopard’s DNA which fan across historic races like the Grand Prix de Monaco Historique and the Mille Miglia, which is the rightful source of inspiration for the new timepiece for 2022. The watch is made to commemorate the 40th-edition of the modern Mille Miglia.

The race edition

The limited edition Chopard Mille Miglia 2022 watches feature a 44mm case but has a thinner form factor that most sporty chronographs made for the wrist. That said, the case is nicely brushed all over, save for the pushers and crown on the right side.

The silver-gray dial is simple and legible with large hands and clear subdials. The indices are nicely spaced and positioned with a slopped chapter ring running around the circumference. The hands are filled with Super-LumiNova and the three subdials enhance the overall dial appeal.

Additional details

The three subdials at 12, 6, and 9 o’clock feature 30-minute counter; 12-hour counter; and seconds subdial respectively. You’ll find the magnified date window at 3 o’clock, which along with the adjacent Mille Miglia logo completes the dial aesthetics.

Chopard Mille Miglia 2022 Race Edition draws power from COSC-certified automatic chronograph movement – ETA 7750 caliber – which provides 48 hours of power reserve. The watch arrives with 100m of water resistance and a caseback featuring Mille Miglia motif surrounded by “Brescia > Roma > Brescia” text. The stainless steel variant of the Mille Miglia 2022 Race Edition is priced at $7,700 while the two-tone steel and ethical 18K rose gold model will retail for $11,400.