Converse Chuck 70 Hi DuPont Tyvek ready for the new normal

This year may still be unclear for many of us but that doesn’t mean people must stop living their best lives. Things to do may be limited for now as you can’t travel but hey, if you’re a sneakerhead, no one is stopping you to get all the shoes in the world. That is, if you can afford them.

For real fans of Converse, we know many of you are excited about the brand’s 2021 designs. The year started with the company announcing its All Star 2021 Starting Lineup. We haven’t featured a new pair until today. Check out this Converse Chuck 70 Hi DuPont Tyvek Mailing Bag.

Okay. So this isn’t exactly a designer pair but there is a certain novelty to it. It’s actually one memorable design because it’s very timely this pandemic.

DuPont Tyvek: From PPE to Chucks

DuPont Tyvek is very much in demand these days. It’s a durable material used in different industries. Anywhere in the world today, it’s a popular material used to make PPEs. As you know, they are more commonly used in the medical field because they help protect the frontliners against the coronavirus.

Believe it or not, even ordinary people sometimes use PPE. The pandemic has saw fashion designers using the material for their creations. From fashionable PPEs to sneakers, Converse is joining the bandwagon with the Chuck 70 Hi DuPont Tyvek.

The pair is the perfect embodiment of our life in quarantine. You see the PPE Chucks and you’ll remember you’ve been stuck mostly at home for almost a year now.

Converse knows design and innovation. With the use of the DuPont Tyvek material, the pair is tear-resistant and water-repellent and yet is paper-soft. You can say the Tyvel is one versatile material because it’s not only for PPEs. You can also use it for shoes.

Converse Chuck 70 Hi DuPont Tyvek Limited Edition

The Converse CHUCK 70 HI in limited design boasts some leather upper, fabric lining, and rubber sole. The eyelets are metallic. The pattern on the shoes is actually the Tyvek mailing envelope.





The Converse Chuck 70 Hi DuPont Tyvek edition is out in limited quantities. You can buy a pair for €110 EUR (about $133) from select stockists.