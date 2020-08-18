Omega’s platinum-gold edition Seamaster Diver 300M for Bond fans

No Time to Die is going to hit the screens on November 20 and Omega has prepped a timepiece just in time for Bond fans. It’s no secret that the Seamaster edition has been around ever since the GoldenEye was released in 1995. Now the Swiss watchmaker brings to the iconic collection a platinum-gold edition Seamaster Diver 300M for all the fans.

Even though last year Omega brought the special edition Bond-themed Seamaster Diver 300M to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Bond franchise, now they have given it another jaw-dropping makeover.

Striking platinum-gold remake

The 42mm case of the Seamaster timepiece has got the stunning platinum-gold remake which is apparent anywhere you set your eyes on. Be it the polished-brushed buckle of the black leather alligator strap or on the side with Numbered Edition engraving.

Seamaster collectors will immediately notice the black ceramic bezel having the platinum draped diving scale. For the 300-meter water resistance for this diver’s watch, there are unidirectional bezel and screw-in crown. One can also notice the spiraling gun barrel design on the watch face in 18k white gold.

Covert aesthetics of the watch

Just like Bond himself, the Seamaster Diver 300M has an air of mystery to it. The spiraling design leading to the circular aperture is 9mm wide which is the size of James Bond’s firearm caliber over the years. The minutes track in white enamel hides the 007 logo at the 7 o’clock marker. Also there is the number 50 in the lume at the 10 o’clock index which is only visible in low light. This apparently indicates the 50th anniversary of the franchise.

The cool Omega watch comes with the in-house 8807 co-axial automatic movement which has 15,000 gauss magnetic resistance. This brings a power reserve of 55 hours at 25,200 bph beat rate. If you are a Bond fanatic and a Seamaster collector, this $51,900 timepiece deserves to be right up there in your watch winder.