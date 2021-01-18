Converse All Star 2021 Starting Lineup teased

The year 2020 wasn’t exactly the best time for anyone but life goes on. We may live in the New Normal now so we try our best not to focus on the negative. We try to be optimistic by still checking out stuff that make us happy but now with more wisdom and practicality.

By stuff we mean shoes. Of course, the sneakerheads won’t be stopped. Some may have already changed their ways but for most people we know, yes, you, there is no giving up. We’ve seen new pairs, silhouettes, designs, and colorways since the first day of 2021 and more will be dropping soon and for the rest of the year.

Converse wants to make a big impact this year by introducing several pairs as results of collaborations with numerous celebrities, designers, and fashion brands. In December, we shared with you two designs: the Converse ALL STAR Spacebelt Hi Sneakers and the Telfar Clemens x Converse Chuck 70.

Converse has announced its All Star 2021 Starting Lineup. We believe more will be announced in the coming months but for now, here are a few.

Converse x Off-White

This isn’t the first time for Converse and Virgil Abloh’s Off-White. The iconic Chuck 70 was already redesigned by the brand. This year, we can probably expect a new version of the Chuck Taylor All-Star Hi as from before. (Picture above not Converse x Off-White)

Converse x Comme des Garçons PLAY

This is one class partnership that has proven to become bestsellers. We’ll probably expect mostly black, white, or red Converse classics designed with the now-iconic CDG heart logo. (Picture above not Converse x CDG)

One Star Brand Plus More Brands

The famours One Star Brand is collaborating with more brands this year. We may not mention everything here but more fresh collaborative designs will be revealed beginning this Spring/Summer 2021.

Several partners have been identified apart from Virgil Abloh and Off-White and COMME des GARÇONS. The list is long include Kim Jones, Tyler, Telfar, Julius Erving, The Creator, Natasha Cloud, Bandulu, Chinatown Market, Alexis Sablone, and Draymond Green. Converse has posted some teasers. Expect special capsulers and collections will be introduced.

Based onthe images, we see some are modern or classic basketball silhouettes. Shared recently are two pairs frorm the Breaking Barriers series that include a redesigned Converse Pro Leather and a Chuck 70. The Pro Leather has been reworked with the Crispus Attucks High School team colors.

Several classics will be redesigned, reworked, and reintroduced this year. The All Star Pro BB teased is in different colors. A Julius Erving aka “Dr. J” design will also be introduced. A Pro Leather will be presented. The pair is in honor of the 45th anniversary of the final ABA season. It will be set in white with swappable chevron logos.

Converse will also be introduced an Iridescent Pack that includes a new Pro Leather, Chuck 70, All Star BB Evo, and G4 Low. No word on exact pricing and availability yet.