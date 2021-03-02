Converse Japan Camping Supply 2021 ready soon

Converse Japan always knows what silhouette to re-issue. Last year, there was the Camping Supply collection ready for trekking. It was a success and so the company is releasing a new set for Spring/Summer 2021. Three new all-terrain sneakers are available, boasting rugged designs and construction.

The Camping Supply collection can be popular again in Japan. The hiking-ready fashion is slowly becoming a trend these days. But compared to the previous line, the new collection is less complicated.

Camping Supply Collection brings back the old

The new Converse Japan Camping Supply lineup features styles that are rugged. They are designed with some technical specs in mind. The classic Converse silhouttes are used and updated for that retro look and feel.

The old Quake model has inspired one version while the other one is patterned after the Converse Resistor from the ’90s. The Converse QAK SP is available in two colorways: Olive/Navy and Silver/Black.

Converse Camping Supply Design

The two styles come with unique enclosure— gore lace/cord lock system with cobra buckle, waterproof uppers, rugged suede toeboxes, and grippy outsoles. The cushioned insoles are removable while ankle openings are adjustable.







The Converse SS21 Camping Supply Collection will be available later this March. You can buy the shoes from local stores in Japan and Converse Japan’s web store.