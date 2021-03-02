Footwear

Converse Japan Camping Supply 2021 ready soon

March 2, 2021

Converse Japan always knows what silhouette to re-issue. Last year, there was the  Camping Supply collection ready for trekking. It was a success and so the company is releasing a new set for Spring/Summer 2021. Three new all-terrain sneakers are available, boasting rugged designs and construction.

The Camping Supply collection can be popular again in Japan. The hiking-ready fashion is slowly becoming a trend these days. But compared to the previous line, the new collection is less complicated.

Camping Supply Collection brings back the old

Converse Japan SS21 Camping Supply Collection

The new Converse Japan Camping Supply lineup features styles that are rugged. They are designed with some technical specs in mind. The classic Converse silhouttes are used and updated for that retro look and feel. 

The old Quake model has inspired one version while the other one is patterned after the Converse Resistor from the ’90s. The Converse QAK SP is available in two colorways: Olive/Navy and Silver/Black.

Converse Camping Supply Design

Converse Japan SS21 Camping Supply Collection Launch

The two styles come with unique enclosure— gore lace/cord lock system with cobra buckle, waterproof uppers, rugged suede toeboxes, and grippy outsoles. The cushioned insoles are removable while ankle openings are adjustable. 

  • Converse Japan SS21 Camping Supply Collection Pricing
  • Converse Japan SS21 Camping Supply Collection Availability
  • Converse Japan SS21 Camping Supply Collection Delta

The Converse SS21 Camping Supply Collection will be available later this March. You can buy the shoes from local stores in Japan and  Converse Japan’s web store.

You May Also Like

ASICS GEL-Nandi 360 gets a White/Black with Red accent version

These slip-on sneakers are versatile and stylish

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.