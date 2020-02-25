Dyson Lightcycle Morph Adaptable Intelligent Lighting adjusts to outside light

Dyson is a name more popular for vacuum cleaners and bladeless electric fans but the British technology brand has also ventured into making lamps. Lighting fixtures may be simple but you know in this day and age, you can make anything smarter and more innovative–if not, really high-tech.

A few designs of lamps have been featured here including the Luna Smart Lamp with Alexa integration. There is also the Owen Nightstand that integrates a lamp, USB port, and wireless charging. Just recently, we shared with you the Wastberg W203 Ilumina Lamp with a minimalist design. There is clearly a market for one-of-a-kind lamps so this new one from Dyson, the Lightcycle Morph, is expected to become helpful in providing the correct lighting solution indoors.

Smart, Adaptable and Very Dyson

The Dyson Lightcycle Morph Adaptable Intelligent Lighting can make you feel as if you’re outside. It’s smart as it can track the time outside. Once it determines the time, it will automatically adjust the light.

The Lightcycle Morph collection comes in either a desk or floor model. It connects to the Dyson Link app where you can see the geolocation of the lamp, as well as, time of day and time of year. Making this lamp special is the fact that it can mimic the outdoors or indoor lighting conditions. It could be dark outside because of the clouds but don’t worry, the Dyson lamp can set the light indoors very bright.

Dyson Lightcycle Morph Offers Many Lighting Solutions

The Dyson Lightcycle Morph works as an indirect light, task light, ambient light, or a feature light. It can also be considered green because it can conserve energy. The lamp knows when somebody is in the surrounding. It can turn on/off when you come and go inside a room.

The Dyson Lightcycle Morph Adaptable Intelligent Lighting is now available on the website with a high price tag that reads $649.99. That is actually normal for a Dyson product so nothing to worry there especially if you can afford it.