Cycling trails in the United Kingdom you must explore

Cycling is one of the most wonderful exercises and a great way to explore the countryside to its fullest. The United Kingdom is known for its picturesque countryside with plenty of delights to offer; and has the world’s best cycling routes for beginners and professional cyclists alike.

If you’re there, you’d be delighted to note that many trails across the country are fun, provide beautiful sights to behold, and a few stunning rest stops along the way. Here are a few not-so-difficult cycling routes to explore the beauty of the UK.

Bristol and Bath Railway Path, Somerset

Bristol and Bath Railway Park in the Southwest England is a 24 kilometer, off-road cycleway, and part of National Cycle Network, which connects Bristol and Bath for cyclists of all abilities. The path is lined with trees, most of the way, giving it a feel of a secret tunnel reaching from the one old city to the other.

Most stops along the cycleway remain the same, though the waiting room at Warmley has been transformed into a café serving tea and cake to the travelers. With splendid views of rural Somerset and Gloucestershire, along with serene Avon River at the Bath end, the cycleway has much beauty to offer.

Camel Trail, Cornwall

The Camel Trail in Cornwall, England is one of the most scenic and easiest cycle routes in the country. This cycleway provides a recreational route for walkers, runners, cyclists and horse riders alike. The Camel Trail is a flat, purpose-built, traffic-free trail that follows the waterway as it crosses the Cornish towns of Padstow, Wadebridge, Bodmin and Wenfordbridge.

The 28 kilometer long cycle trail is perfect for solo cycling or family fun. This inland route will take the cyclists through some of Cornwell’s best woodland areas as well as some of the most stunning landscapes of the South West.

The Cinder Track, North Yorkshire

The old railway line between Whitby and Scarborough closed in 1965, but the 32 kilometers long track is still there, providing a wonderful off-road trail for cyclists and walkers alongside the finest part of the North Yorkshire coast.

Set in the North York Moors National Park, the route runs from Whitby and Scarborough, through the picturesque villages of Scalby, Cloughton, Ravenscar, Robin Hood’s Bay, and High Hawsker. The cyclists can also explore the ruins of the 16th century Peak Alum Works – one of Britain’s first chemical works, at Ravenscar.

The Trans-Cambrian Way, Wales

The Welsh cycleway runs through the Cambrian Mountains, starting from Knighton to Dovey Junction. It is a remote route and is primarily off-road, though it does cross a few settlements that are necessary for supplies and the obligatory pub stops.

The 170 kilometer long route passes through the towns of Rhayader and Llangurig, which provide comfortable lodgings to spend the night. Perfect for hardcore riders looking for an adventure, it is possible to finish the ride alone; however, MTB Wales offers guided tours (including women only trips) for those who need company on this long trail.

Forest Way, West/East Sussex

The cycleway runs from East Grinstead to Groombridge along an old railway line and is a crucial habitat for wildlife as a green corridor that crosses through the High Weald area of absolute natural beauty just north of the Ashdown Forest. The Forest Way is not merely a cycling route but a designated linear country park.

Leaving Grinstead, the route cuts through the beautiful villages of Forest Row, Hartfield, and Withyham to reach the small town of Groombridge. The railway line crosses a Roman road close to the Pooh Bridge near Hartfield, where people still play with Poohsticks.