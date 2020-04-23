DC’s The Flash movie will hit theaters in June 2022

The Flash is one of the most loved superheroes of Arrowverse. Although “the fastest man alive” is widely loved in comic books and TV shows, the solo movie for the character has sluggishly been in production since 2015.

While majority of Hollywood movies have delayed their release dates amid coronavirus pandemic, DC’s The Flash brings good news. The movie is finally set to release on June 3, 2022.

A project with prolonged production

The Flash was originally going to release on July 1, 2022. However, it is now set to come to theaters on June 3, 2022. The release date was shifted after Warner Bros. announced the delay in release of The Batman from June 25 to October 21, 2021 and Shazam 2 from April 1 to November 4, 2022.

The upcoming solo superhero movie has been in production since 2015, before the release of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. The Flash has had many issues with production, mainly replacing several directors since 2016.

In 2016, director Seth Grahame-Smith left the project due to the “creative differences”. The next director, Rick Famuyiwa left after one month of working on the movie. It was reported that the whole script was rewritten after the two directors quit the project. Then finally, Andy Muschietti took over the production in mid-2019.

Scarlet Speedster

It is of the first projects announced when the DCEU released its premier project Man of Steel in 2013. Ezra Miller’s casting as Barry Allen/Scarlet Speedster was announced nearly two years before his cameo appearance as the character in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Despite all the delays, Miller has remained committed to playing Barry Allen. The character appeared in Justice League as well. Recently, Miller had a surprise cameo appearance in the massive DC TV crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths, where he briefly interacted with TV Barry Allen, played by Grant Gustin.

Perhaps it was to ensure the fans that they will still get their promised The Flash movie. Regardless of the prolonged production, fans will soon be seeing Scarlet Speedster on the big screen.