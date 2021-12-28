De Bethune introduces DB25 Perpetual Calendar with a striking green dial

Independent watchmaker De Bethune has come a long way in offering timepieces we have come to relate with detail and finesse. One of the classics from the brand to look up to is De Bethune DB25 range.

Extending on the tried and tested formula, the Geneva-based watchmaker released the DB25 Perpetual Calendar at the Dubai Watch Week. This watch is away from the classic appeal, hence should, for its detail and exclusivity attract the most elite.

The green appeal

Green watch dials have been a trend on the rise. Staying with the mass demand, De Bethune DB25 Perpetual Calendar features an attractive green dial within the new titanium casing.

The 44mm in diameter watch, measures only 11.1mm thick. Taking cues from the design of the previous DB25s, for instance, the hollowed lugs, the Perpetual Calendar edition features hand-applied guilloché pattern on the inner dial, which is divided into 12 sections. The outer guilloché decorated sector comprises Roman numeral display and the minute track.

Most intriguing on the dial however are the two subdials aligned vertically at 12 and 6 o’clock and separated by the minute and hour hands in the middle. The subdial at 12 o’clock features the spherical moon phase on a black background, while the other subdial shows the date. De Bethune DB25 Perpetual Calendar shows the day and month in the two apertures aligned horizontally at 3 and 9 o’clock.

Other notable details

The green De Bethune DB25 Perpetual Calendar is powered by a company’s in-house caliber DB2324. The hand-wound movement features titanium and white gold rotor that are visible through the display caseback of the watch. The movement beating at 28,800vph, when fully wound, offers up to 120 hours of power reserve.

The DB25 Perpetual Calendar Green comes paired to an olive green textile strap or a choice of brown leather strap. Reportedly, the watch will be limited to only 10 examples per year priced at CHF 125,000 (roughly $135,000) each.