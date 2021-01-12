Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Freshwater” to launch on February 15

Nike released first Air Max Griffey – the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 in 1996. The shoe was an instant heartthrob – a sensation amid the baseball world. Over the years there have been certain renditions of this silhouette, including a retro offering deliver to commemorate the Baseball Hall of Fame induction in 2016.

Now, come 2021, Nike intends to give the synthetic leather upper, polyurethane middle, rubber sole, and Air insole technology in the initial Air Griffey Max 1 a new makeover in a two-tone colorway.

25th edition model

Following up on the success of the Nike Air Griffey Max 1’s OG and the retro model in 2016, the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Freshwater” 2021 is being launched in celebration of the 25th anniversary of “The Kid” and Nike collaborative.

The pair slated for this year is reminiscent of the original silhouette. It is dressed in the signature colors of the Seattle Mariners. In addition to Air Max tech and Nike-branded lockdown strap, the shoe comes in black nubuck upper paired with white leather base.

OG look and more

Taking us back 25 years in time is the shoe’s reminiscent colorway with signature “Freshwater” aqua and university red accents. An eye-catching embroidered Swoosh on the heel counter and 24 (signifying Griffey’s number) on the strap around the ankle complete the look.

Reportedly the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Freshwater” is going to land on February 15, 2021. It will be available through Nike.com and select retailers for $170.