Dior B30 Sneakers by Kim Jones introduced

Perhaps the most popular pair of sneakers released by Dior recently in the market was the Air Jordan I High OG Dior. The shoes can now command high resale prices.

It’s outrageous that it can now sell for thousands of dollars. We’re not sure if it’s because of the Nike brand or the Dior name but we know getting a pair is like a status symbol. The latest from Dior is also as special. Meet the Dior B30.

Kim Jones x Dior Running Sneakers

Nike doesn’t have anything to do with this. It’s purely from Dior. The Dior B30 is part of the Spring 2022 collection. The pair has been designed by English fashion designer Kim Jones.

This Dior B30 is actually a casual running sneaker. Making it special though are the premium materials used. The Dior branding is very much obvious. Notice the reflective CD monogram?

Dior B30 Sneakers Design

The pair is both sporty and elegant. It’s one luxurious pair but mainly makes an impression with the design. The leather uppers are joined by hi-tech mesh. On the uppers are metallic piping accents.

The tongue tab and heel counter offer more Dior branding. Same goes for the outsole that comes with another CD branding. The white midsole gives the shoes a cleaner look.







The Dior B30 sneakers will be available in five color options: Lime, Olive, Beige, White, and Black. They will be ready with an €890 price tag ($1,032). Available HERE.