Dr. Martens x Herschel Collaboration is almost ready

October 5, 2021

Dr. Martens may be more popular than Herschel Supply Co. but this new collaboration will probably make the two gain more fans. A new collection of boots and shoes with utilitarian design and the Pacific Northwest style has just been shown off.

 The classic Combs II boots and Reeder shoes have been redesigned. They appear in the black, looking really ready for rough use with the WP leather upper and CORDURA Ballistic nylon that is extra hardwearing and weather- and tear resistant.

Dr. Martens x Herschel Combs II Boots

Dr. Martens Herschel Supply Co.

The Dr. Martens x Herschel Combs II boot and Dr. Martens x Herschel Reeder shoe come with functional details starting with the black eyelets where the black and white braided laces go through. The brushed silver lace hooks join the reflective tongue webbing. 

The boots and shoes offer extra comfort, thanks to the smoke tract outsoles. The signature yellow welt stitching of Dr. Martens is present. 

Dr. Martens x Herschel Reeder Shoes

Dr. Martens Herschel Supply Co Collection

There is a  black Herschel tab and a red Dr. Martens AirWair heel loop that offers a nice contrast to the all-black ensemble. The insoles show co-branding while a custom box shows off  Herschel Supply’s signature red and navy branding. 

The collection will be available beginning October 9 on drmartens.com and hershel.com. No word on pricing yet but we’ll let you know once ready.

