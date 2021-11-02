A-COLD-WALL x Dr. Martens 1461 Bex Shoes coming out in black

The 1461 is a classic silhouette from Dr. Martens. We have seen several iterations and we know more versions will still be introduced especially since the company has been teaming up with other great brands.

Just recently, there was the Dr Martens Audrick Collection officially dropping. The collaboration with Herschel was introduced. It followed other collabs with Atmos, Yohji Yamamoto, and Supreme. Of course, that Dr. Martens x Keith Haring Collection was also memorable.

New A-COLD-WALL x Dr. Martens Collaboration

Here’s another team-up which isn’t really a first between the two: A-COLD-WALL and Dr. Martens. This is the third collection already and it features a new version of the 1461 Bex.

The A-COLD-WALL x Dr. Martens 1461 Bex comes in classic black. There was a 1461 Bex Graphite released before and this is the black version.

There is a folded tongue section that splits. This one comes with shoelaces instead of a zipper used on the Graphite version.

The tongue area is more secure with a top stitching and metal rivets. The upper is where you will see the ACW branding. It’s only printed, not stamped.

ACW x Dr. Martens 1461 Bex Shoe Design

The sole unit easily tells you it’s a pair of Dr. Martens. The rubber tone is translucent clear. The yellow double-welt stitching that has been an iconic indicator of a Dr. Martens pair is there.

The A-COLD-WALL x Dr. Martens 1461 Bex will be available with a $230 price tag. The pair will drop beginning November 4 on ACW’s website. Dr. Martens will start selling the pair on November 6.