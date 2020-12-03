Ducati Monster 2021 is lightweight but powerful beast

Ducati Monster is the best-selling bike by the Italian automotive giant. Come 2021 and the Monster gets even more intimidating as the Ducati Monster 2021 is here.

“Truly Ducati in its most essential form. Everything you need, nothing you don’t.” Yes, that’s what the Monster 2021 exactly is – a lighter, swifter, and sportier bike made for fun on the roads.

Lightweight and compact performance

The new Monster is designed for maximum agility even at high speeds, which in turn leads to a lightweight design. The weight reduction strategy follows to the full frame aluminum engine having the fiberglass subframe. Monster 2021 has dry weight of only 166 kg – that’s almost 18 kg less than its predecessor.

Talking of power, the bike has the Testastretta 11° 937 cc twin cylinder L-shaped engine at its heart, aided by the desmodromic distribution and Euro 5 homologation. Attributing to better engine and weight reduction, Ducati Monster 2021 churns out 111 hp at 9,250 rpm with maximum torque of 9.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm for excellent throttle response.

Pure riding pleasure









The Monster 2021 design team wanted to craft the bike into a sleek ride oozing with the man machine terminology. Every extra bits are trimmed off of the bike to give it agility on tight turns and riding comfort at all times. There are evident neat lines, better seating position and handlebar that highlight the sleek design. Things like the wheels, swingarm and narrower side; all take into account what riders want in their machine.

The Ducati has standard ABS cornering, traction control and wheelie control tech. Also, for better ride tuning there are Sport, Urban and Touring riding modes to always be in control. The bike will be offered in Monster and Monster Plus trims – the Plus version will come with a small flyscreen and a cover for the passenger seat.

The normal Monster is priced at $11,895 while the Monster Plus will come for $12,195. This sleek monster is all set to arrive in April 2021 in three color options – matte black, gray, and red.