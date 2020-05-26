Emirates resumes flights to nine destinations with strict safety measures

Traveling by air, in fact travel in any form, is not going to be the same as it probably was a few months back when novel coronavirus COVID-19 came up and embarked on the biggest global disruption in centuries.

To give us a glimpse of the future of air travel, Emirates has started regular passenger flights from and to the Dubai International airport from nine destinations. The airline is however leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety of its staff and passengers.

According to the CEO Emirates Adel Al Redha, the airline is implementing comprehensive measures to enhance sanitization of all touchpoints at every step of a traveler’s journey. For now the flights have been resumed to London, Frankfurt, Pairs, Madrid, Milan, Toronto, Chicago, Melbourne, and Sydney.

Safety measures at the airport

Emirates has designed what they call a hygiene kit, which is provided complimentary to each passenger along with thermal screening upon check-in at Dubai or on check-in for a flight boarded to Dubai. The hygiene kit comprises a face mask, pair of gloves, hand sanitizer and antibacterial wipes. All customers and employees must wear masks and gloves at the airport, but only masks are mandatory on flight.

To ensure safety at the airport – and also maintain appropriate social distancing – protective barriers are installed at all check-in desks and immigration counters. The airport staff is mandated to wear personal protective equipment (PPE). To further enhance social distancing the waiting area has been duly modified and boarding is ushered by Emirates agents dressed in PPE, who lead passengers to board in small batches.

On-board safety

Emirates has made provision for all cabin crew to be duly dressed in PPE kits. The lavatories will be cleaned at interval of every 45 minutes and will be equipped with hand washing instructions and sanitizing soap.

Also, Emirates will not provide print reading material such as magazines on board to minimize the risk of infection from spreading. Meals will be served in sterilized crockery using sterilized cutlery and items such as blankets, pillow, mattresses, toys, headphones etc. will be hygienically sealed when provided to passengers.