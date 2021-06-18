Extra Butter Adidas Happy Gilmore 25th Anniversary Collection announced

If you’ve seen the movie Happy Gilmore from your childhood, that means you’re old. Well, maybe just middle-aged. Whether you like it or not, it’s true. Adam Sandler’s popular movie from the mid 90’s has just hit a milestone.

Happy Gilmore is celebrating its 25th Anniversary. To mark this important season, Extra Butter and Adidas have teamed up to introduce a special anniversary collection. The set includes footwear, apparel, a scooter, and golf balls.

Adidas UltraBOOST 1.0 for Shooter McGavin

The collection is based on three main characters in the movie: Happy Gilmore, Coach Chubbs, and Shooter McGavin. Inspired by the latter, we see the this Adidas UltraBOOST 1.0 that many sneakerheads will surely want.

The pair is mainly yellow with white accents. To complete the look, check out the Gold Jacket from Adidas plus the matching caps and visors.





Adidas Golf ZG21 for Coach Chubbs

The Coach Chubbs-inspired Adidas Golf ZG21 comes in a clean white color scheme. It boasts some fringe kiltie and brogue paneling.

Notice the wood grain and gator skin detailing? Those will remind you of when Chubb’s hand was bitten by an alligator.

Adidas Adilette BOOST Slide for Happy Gilmore

You may say its just a pair of slides but it describes Happy Gilmore—very low-key. Adidas also designed a bag, some graphic tees, and sweatpants.

The special collection also includes two electric golf scooters designed by Phat Scooters, Seamus Golf club covers, Asher Golf gloves, and Vice Golf-produced gold golf balls .







The whole collection will be available from Extra Butter beginning June 25. You may check the stores online and offline.