New Casio G-Shock MT-G MTGB2000YBD1 arrives with multi-layer carbon frame

The best thing about a G-Shock is its availability for every consumer segment. From entry level to high-end and from unicolor designs to rainbow-esque timepieces, Casio has a G-Shock for every type of user.

In the bid to give us a nice blend of watchmaking technique, material and finish; Casio has updated with G-Shock MT-G series with the launch of MTGB2000YBD1.

A durable timepiece

The new watch adds to the MT-G series design and robustness with multi-layer carbon design with a monocoque case. The watch features multi-layer carbon in the bezel frame to achieve a lightweight and more durable timepiece.

The all-new Casio G-Shock MT-G MTGB2000YBD1 brings a dynamic new multicolored look to the watch series with G-Shock red accents working as a highlight to the otherwise black casing. The watch basically replaces the traditional steel frame of the MT-G with a laminated carbon frame that improves the watch’s strength to its weight ratio.

More information

This multi-layer carbon frame is made by layering and heat-processing carbon and glass fiber. The combo creates a bezel frame which is about 77-percent lighter in weight than the stainless steel frame in the predecessors.

Apart from the innovation in design and choice of material, the G-Shock MT-G MTGB2000YBD1 arrives with all the premium features of the MT-G lineup. This means the watch comes with Bluetooth connectivity, multiband 6 automatic timekeeping, solar charging, 200m water resistance, 27 Time Zone world time, and G-Shock level shock resistance.

The new MT-G model features a layered-composite band that is made from a combination of metal and resin to appear like metal. The MTGB2000YBD1 is priced at $1,200 and it’s now available for purchase from the G-Shock website.