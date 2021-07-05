Kross Studio Space Jam Tourbillon limited edition watch unveiled

Whether you have grown up with the memories of the original Michael Jordan starrer “Space Jam” or have just come to like the Looney Tunes, there is a good chance you are eagerly awaiting the release of the “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” that will now feature LeBron James.

Before the movie opens for viewers, the Space Jam memorabilia is dropping from all sides of the spectrum. After Space Jam themed “Hare Force 1” low and the “Space Jam: A New Legacy Collection,” a Swiss watchmaker Kross Studio has unveiled a watch to celebrate the movie.

Space Jam Tourbillon

Kross Studio has launched a high-complication tourbillon that will transport fans into the land of Looney Tunes and basketball. The attractive timepiece for the wrist features a 45mm titanium case and dome sapphire crystal. Its dial and bezel in orange and blue hues are a great tribute to the game and the classic animated characters.

The sporty character of the watch is amplified by the round dial that leaves no protruding crown hindrance to take sight of the glamorous dial. The D-ring style crown is embedded into the case and the watch has a flush pusher to swap between winding and time setting functions.

Intriguing details









The Space Jam Tourbillon is limited to just 10 pieces. The collector set comprises a skeleton dial with a massive central tourbillon, which acts as the centerpiece within the towering hemispherical basketball-shaped cage and has other interactive display of the game that blends with the style of the Tune Squad.

The fascinating dial which is filled with tad bits of the basketball court features hand affixed to a peripheral display that rotates around the tourbillon. Every member of the Tune Squad can be seen engraved on the fixed hour wheel. The watch features 3 Hz KS 7’000 caliber in-house mechanical hand-wound movement that offers up to 5 days of power reserve.

As sporty as it is, the Space Jam Tourbillon is only water-resistant up to 30 meters. However, just like the brilliant dial, the see-through caseback of the watch is equally captivating with PVD coated Kross Studio emblem. Priced at $100,000, the watch comes with interchangeable calfskin leather straps.