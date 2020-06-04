Father’s Day: Five gifts for dad’s with active lifestyle

Father’s Day is just around the corner and its time you starting planning what you can gift your old man. It has to be something that’s in sync with his lifestyle, else it will just be another gift that will sit in his closet as a souvenir.

For the fathers who enjoy an active lifestyle and spend more type outdoors than sitting on the couch; we have compiled a roundup of some interesting gifts suggestions you can pick from.

Patagonia Capilene Cool Daily Shirt

If your father is an outdoor kind, you have to be sure he is wearing the right kind of clothing to stay comfy and safe. Designed for casual wear, hiking trails and running the performance knit, Capilene cool daily shirt provides 50+ UPF sun protection and unmatched odor control. The durable t-shirt is made by Patagonia from 50-100% recycled materials. Buy at $35.

Echo Dot Smart Speaker

One of the most popular smart speakers on the market, the Echo Dot by Amazon is a great way to introduce your old man to the goodness of voice control using Alexa. The speaker can also double as a bedside clock with a LED display that shows the time, outdoor temperature, or timers. It can connect to a smartphone to play music, check weather updates, set alarms and also read out top headline and do a few other nifty tasks. Buy at $55.

Ironman Transit by Titan

With the gamut of watches out there, it is easy to get confused as to which watch is ideal for your dad. To cut the chase, we put our money on Ironman Transit 40mm fast wrap watch – which is stylish wear for a man with an active lifestyle. This Titan watch supports a gray case in a very modern and attractive look. It’s not one of the fancy smartwatches but has features kike stopwatch and countdown timer. It is water-resistant up to 100 meters. Buy at $50.

The Elko Pocket Knife

Being in the outdoors without a pocket knife isn’t a great idea. If you’re father’s missing the trick, you can get him The Elko, a keychain pocket knife that can do all types of tasks like cutting, chopping, twisting screws or opening of cans and bottles. With its ultra-slim profile and lightweight design, Huckberry’s Elko is not just ideal to fasten to your keys, it can also fit your wallet for ease of portability. Buy at $70.

Julbo Camino Spectron4 Sunglasses

No matter where your dad’s hiking expedition takes him, with the Julbo Camino Spectron4 Sunglasses on, he is well prepared to conquer everything that comes his way. The rugged pair features cat 4 lens suitable for high sun exposure. Providing protection from the harshest mountain sun, the pair has removable side shields while the curved temples offer a secure grip on the temple. Buy at $75.