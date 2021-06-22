Ulysse Nardin x Beau Lake Chronometer is born out of love for water and exploration

Designed to withstand three hundred meters of water pressure, the Ulysse Nardin Diver Chronometer is already an embodiment of audacious design and functional elegance.

Now in order to celebrate a common connection between water and love for exploration, Ulysse Nardin has collaborated with watersports and recreation brand Beau Lake from Canada to unveil its limited edition Ulysse Nardin x Beau Lake Chronometer that’s based on UN’s celebrated Chronometer watch.

Ultimate watch for summer adventurers

Landing just in time for the longest day of the year, when summer is at its peak and water is calling every enthusiast to explore the marine life; the collaborative Diver Chronograph lands in satin blue and gold-finished look.

The limited edition Ulysse Nardin x Beau Lake Chronometer is adorned with the Beau Lake logo, which is embedded on the titanium base plate. The watch comes with a customized, Ulysse Nardin branded Malibu paddleboard paired with a hybrid paddle.

Equipped for the waters

Powered by the Ulysse Nardin in-house UN-118 self-winding movement that offers up to 60 hours of power reserve; the watch is 300 meter water-resistant and ready for any maritime adventure you put it up for.

Ulysse Nardin x Beau Lake Chronometer is strictly limited to 15 examples, which comes packaged with Beau Lake Malibu paddleboard, paddle and travel bag all with Ulysse Nardin banding. The watch is available right away through Ulysse Nardin retailers in North America.