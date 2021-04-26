Nike Air Max 90 Cork Slides coming to the US soon

Working from home is the new normal and working without shoes a new comfortable stance. To give Nike fans a pair of slides for their WFH routines – a pair that offers comfort of slipping into the Air Max 90 – the swoosh brand has launched a new pair of Air Max 90 Slide with cork patches.

Nike Air Max 90 Slide has been an offshoot of the legendary shoe and this new model further strengthens the line-up. Presented in Cork, the silhouette is also designed to be your pair through the summer season ahead.

The exciting new addition

This new pair in the Air Max 90 Slides, stays true to its predecessors in the form factor, but has a very earthy texture to it, thanks to the cork overlays. The highlight still is the soft foot bed, which sits over the customary Nike Air unit in the midsole providing added cushioning.

On the above, the slip-on is fashioned with an off-white strap that has black swoosh logos on either sides. Hallmark of the strap however is the cork overlays on the medial and lateral sides, and also a square cork patch in the center with Nike, swoosh and Air Max branding in black.

The pricing and availability

It’s not only the upper and midsole that allow the new silhouette to celebrate the legendary Air Max 90, it’s even the outsole. The slides come with modified waffle outsole including deep flex grooves for enhanced mobility.

The Air Max 90 ‘Cork’ Slides are currently only available via Nike Japan. The pair is available in full family sizes and it expected to launch in North America soon for approximately $80.