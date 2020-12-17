Five best BBQ grills for a grand cookout

The outdoor grilling season will soon be upon us, so if you love barbeque, you might want to invest in an outdoor grill. Now, as there are plenty of options to choose from, it could be a daunting task – owing to the combination of a huge number of options and different individual needs.

You need the best models with even heating, excellent searing skills, and minimal flare-ups and smoking. Considering helpful extras like side tables, tool storage, concealed gas tanks, wheels for portability, and more. Here are the 5 best barbeque grills that you might want to invest in.

MARTIN Portable Propane BBQ Gas Grill

Compatible with both high and low pressure lines, MARTIN Portable Propane BBQ Gas Grill is a must-have for any barbeque lover. It doesn’t require any external power source, which gives you control over how every meal turns out. You can adjust the temperature according to the meat or vegetable you are grilling. The closing lid ensures the food is evenly cooked and safeguarded it against insects.

Weber Charcoal Grill

Weber Charcoal Grill is a small modern version of the Original Kettle. Its ultra-durable, porcelain-enameled lid and bowl retain heat, while the dampers allow you to effortlessly regulate for accurate temperature control. With a one-touch cleaning system for easy cleanup after a long day of grilling, the Original Kettle is a suitable grill for everyone.

PK Grills Outdoor Charcoal Grill

PK360 cast aluminum grill sits beautifully atop the simple pedestal stand and has precision air control and heat management. Combined with its unique shape, this grill is perfect for both direct and indirect cooking. Its blend of thick cast aluminum and 4-point venting system provides exceptional airflow inside the grill capsule, giving you an evenly-cooked meal.

Weber Propane Grill

This Weber Propane Grill with porcelain enameled cast-iron grates can grill up to 25 four-inch burgers at once. It comes with a stainless side table and a gauge that lets you know the amount of gas in the tank. Moreover, it boasts the GS4 grilling system with improved infinity ignition, burners, and grease Management system.

Char-Broil Gas Grill

The Char-Broil Classic 360 is a 3-burner gas grill that delivers plenty of heat to the 360 square inches of cooking space over porcelain-coated grates, which will prepare a perfectly large meal for the whole family. It includes a side burner that is ideal for sauces and sides. The Classic 360 sits atop two 6-inch wheels for easy portability, and two fixed legs to keep it stable.