Five most recommended men’s hiking boots for under $100

Hiking boots are not tailor made for everyone – they wary from person to person and situation. If you have worn a pair of hiking boots you know your fit, size, and probably have a brand in mind. But if you’re someone who is just starting out and wants a pair of decent boots to take to the outdoors; we have rounded up the most recommended ones for under $100.

Choosing hiking footwear is not an easy task even if your wardrobe is complete and you have tried a few pairs in your outings. The complication is that picking boots for hikes is a very personal affair – recommendations help – but the decision rests on right fit, comfort, and the shoe’s ability to keep your feet protected, dry and healthy within. The mentioned hiking boots intend to do just that – head down and see if there is a pair you’d want for the next outing?

Columbia Newton Ridge Plus II

“I love these boots” is a very common sentiment amid reviewers who cite that the hiking boots by Columbia is designed with expert craftsmanship making them ultimate companion for a demanding day on a rough terrain. Made from mesh and high-quality leather, the shoes are paired with advanced traction outsole with dual-zone winter tread pattern for good grip on city trails and snow clad mountains alike. Columbia has designed the footwear to be durable and lightweight, and has superior cushioning insole to keep the foot healthy and protected. The versatile Newton Ridge Plus II waterproof hiking book comes in a range of colors and all men’s sizes.

Timberland White Ledge

A high selling hiking footwear in Timberland’s men’s collection, the White Ledge mid ankle boot features upper made from full-grain waterproof leather. It has a seam-sealed waterproof construction making it apt to negotiate all kinds of weather, surface or location. In addition to being comfortable and durable “the boots are very good looking” a reviewer suggests. Featuring recycled fabric linings, the shoe’s EVA footbed and midsole are well complemented by rubber outsoles comprising multi-directional lugs to finer traction. “I wear these boots regularly and find them great all-around footwear, a customer notes, while another says ““I’d would recommend to a friend.”

Skechers Relment-Pelmo

Skechers is a name more to do with sneakers than hiking boots, yet they have a pair that defies the odds and offers comfort in difficult terrains. Designed to let the wearer keep going irrespective of the condition, the rugged and comfortable Skchers Relment-Pelmo hiking boots is made from waterproof sport suede. The upper also includes synthetic, mesh fabric and has memory foam insole. A reviewer doesn’t recommend the shoe for off trail hiking but there are some who consider this is a great casual winter boot and well built to take you through the rugged terrains.

Ariat Terrain H2O

Ariat started out as a brand developing most technologically advanced riding boots for equestrian athletes. Over time, Ariat boots have come into being as all-terrain boots that hikers are coming to terms with. When it comes to Ariat’s hiking shoes its Terrain H2O hiking boots for men have gained immense popularity. These have an upper made from full grain leather with a waterproof membrane. The lightweight and durable pair is “very comfortable and keeps feet dry in the rain” a customer recommends. Fitted with a moisture wicking antibacterial/anti-odor sockliner, the company suggest, the Terrain H2O will make sure at the end of the long day, you aren’t scared of opening your shoes in the tent or at home.

Wantdo Hiking Boots

Wantdo’s outdoor appeals and shoes have no match – this is true in every sense with its men’s waterproof winter hiking boots, which are specially built for winter outdoors. Made using suede leather that keeps the feet warm in snow and water, the boots are tailored for comfort while hiking or walking. The outsole is made of rubber with 5mm lugs for stronger traction and freedom of movement on rough grounds. The EVA midsole adds to the boot’s shock-absorption and comfort, while the removable PU insole provides the much needed cushioning to keep the feet cozy within.