Palace x Crocs Classic Camouflage Clogs debut with eye-catching Jibbitz charms

Crocs has collaborated with different brands on a series of exclusive clogs, the most interesting of them being the partnership with skateboard apparels marque Palace. Following the brown-colored camouflage collaboration, the two brands are back with their second and more authentic iteration.

For this holiday season, the collaborative effort brings forth a more traditional camouflage Crocs to the fore. This is, in my opinion, a better interpretation than the first brown-themed camouflage Crocs earlier this year.

The classic camouflage

Undoubtedly, during the pandemic, Crocs are more widely accepted and used footwear than ever before most likely for its utmost comfort. Adding a flavor of color to comfort, Crocs in association with Palace has rolled out a pair of clogs that is more classic in its camouflage approach.

Keeping true to the Crocs’ comfort and ease-of-use, the new Palace x Crocs Classic Camouflage Clog comes with a yellow Tri-Ferg logo on the footbed and a white-colored logo replaces that of the Crocs on the strap.

The stand out fact

The lovely all-over print on the clogs is one thing, but it’s the custom Jibbitz charms that are the major stand outs here. The charms – Tri-Ferg, P logo, graphics, and peace sign variations – are a colorful addition to the all-over pattern, which is highlighted with Palace’s name tucked into the camo pattern on the toe.

The Palace x Crocs Classic Camouflage Clog is expected to be available in the US, UK, and Europe starting December 31. There is no word on the price or availability in the other markets, but we learn it will go on sale in China and Japan in Asia from January 1.