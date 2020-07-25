Five recipes you can flavor up with canned coconut milk

Extracted from the grated pulp of mature coconuts, coconut milk is highly nutritious. Ideal for people with lactose intolerance – coconut milk is also a great substitute for cream in homemade ice creams or silky soups. Yes, it has a subtle coconut flavor but not too strong to overwhelm other flavors.

Canned coconut milk can be used in many wonderful recipes like dairy-free yogurt, ice cream substitutes, creamy vegan desserts, spicy curries, fish stews, and more. Whether you want your food to taste like coconut or not, these five recipes can help you utilize a can of coconut milk and flavor up the end result.

Coconut milk chicken

For extra flavor and tenderness, you can poach chicken in coconut milk instead of boiling it in water. It is simple – place chicken breast in a saucepan and add plenty of coconut milk to cover it up by 2 or 3 inches. Bring the coconut milk to a boil and then turn the heat down and cook for 10 odd minutes. When perfectly cooked, you can pair it with a salad, sandwich or savor it with a side dish.

Boiled rice

Use canned coconut milk instead of water to boil plain rice. Coconut-infused rice has a similar taste with a subtle sweetness. Coconut milk-cooked rice go well with Asian, Indian and Caribbean-inspired delicacies. It can complement a simple protein and vegetable dish as well.

Two-ingredient coconut yogurt

Coconut yogurt is rich in vitamins, minerals and it is much easier to prepare in comparison to regular yogurt – with just two ingredients. All you need is coconut milk and probiotic capsules. Empty coconut milk into a clean glass jar or bowl and add probiotic to it. Cover with cheesecloth and wait for the delicious coconut yogurt. It is perfect for people looking to control weight, reduce the risk of atherosclerosis and boost immunity.

No-bake golden milk cheesecake bars

No-Bake golden milk cheesecake bars are rich in anti-inflammatory benefits of turmeric and the tenderness and comfort of golden milk. Infused with coconut milk, these bars are deliciously spiced, gluten-free, vegan, and taste like a turmeric latte.

Pancake batter

Well, who doesn’t love pancakes? They are easy to make and taste absolutely delicious. Mixing the batter in coconut milk can enhance the taste of this delightful breakfast dish. Instead of using water or milk, mix some coconut milk in the batter to upscale the flavor. It is very tasty generally but you need to be sure of how it tickles your taste buds before making the next one.