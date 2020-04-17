Food delivery, gift card sales, and donations via Instagram Stickers

Assisting local vendors and food joints sustain their business in this global crisis, social media platform Instagram has added a new feature to its business promotion service line.

By adding button and stickers to their business accounts on Instagram, vendors and restaurants can now allow users to place an order and buy gift cards.

New stickers and buttons

Instagram is making extended efforts to help generate funds and promote small business house by offering a new ‘Profile Button’ feature. It lets local vendors to sell special gift cards to regulars on their Instagram page, which once the shop opens, the holder can redeem. The other feature is the ‘Story Sticker’ that allows users to place home-delivery food orders.

The features allow a business to publicize, how people can support them in these difficult times. Stickers can be added to Stories, and Buttons on business profiles. Upon clicking these stickers and buttons a user is directed to the business’s website to complete the action. Stickers can also be used to lead users to a fundraiser on Facebook.

Support small, local businesses

Instagram is not charging any commission for its service or transaction generated. Initially, food delivery and gift card stickers will be available in the US and Canada and will roll out globally soon. Fundraisers are yet to release.

An extended stay-at-home is resulting is businesses remaining closed for months. Via your activities on Instagram, it’s an opportunity for you to support a local business you passionately follow. You can share these stickers in your stories to let your followers know as well.