New Mini John Cooper Works promises performance and efficiency

Mini has unveiled the latest version of its performance compact car, the Mini John Cooper Works. The vehicle promises fuel consumption combined of 7.1-6.8 l/100 km and CO2 emissions combined of 161-155 g/km. The vehicle has round LED headlights and a hexagonal radiator grille with a red crossbar extending further downward.

It has enlarged cooling openings for temperature control of engine braking systems during sporty driving situations. John Cooper Works also has model-specific side scuttles in the front side panels and rear apron along with a distinctive diffuser to optimize airflow in the rear. Power comes from a four-cylinder engine with TwinPower Turbo technology producing 231 horsepower and 320 Nm of torque.

The vehicle can reach 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds with the standard six-speed manual or 6.1 seconds with the eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission. The car is fitted as standard with a sports exhaust system with a pair of 85mm stainless-steel tailpipes. Standard wheels are 17-inch light-alloy units with optional 18-inch wheels available.

Mini fits the car with a model-specific suspension to provide agile handling on the track and the street. A new version of the Adaptive Suspension is available as an option that automatically optimizes the right to balance performance and comfort. The vehicle gets a redesigned center instrument with an 8.8-inch touch display in black standard.









An option is a new multifunction instrument display on the steering column that can be shown in two different colors with Lounge and Sport settings. Pricing and exact availability for the new Mini John Cooper Works is unannounced at this time. The vehicle is expected to be available in Europe and the US.