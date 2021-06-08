Ford Maverick compact pickup starts at under $20,000 with standard hybrid power

Ford has revealed a new groundbreaking product in the form of an all-new truck called the Maverick. The new maverick has been officially revealed and is a compact truck that will sit beneath the Ranger in the Ford pickup line. The truck gets 40 mpg in the city with standard hybrid power and can seat five people.

Anyone who worried that Ford would price the new Maverick as high as the other pickups in its line should feel good knowing the Maverick starts at under $20,000. The MSRP is $19,995, presumably not counting the destination and delivery charge.

Ford fits the car with a standard eight-inch touchscreen supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also features standard Ford Co-Pilot360 technology, including Automatic Emergency Braking and Automatic High Beam Headlamps. The Maverick FLEXBED system provides organization cargo solutions to fit the owner’s lifestyle, including a multi-position tailgate, slots allowing the use of lumber to subdivide the bed, 12 anchor points, a pair of 12-volt 20-amp prewired sources at the back for DIY electrical solutions, and two available 110-volt outlets for laptops or other uses.

The truck has 1500 pounds of payload capacity, and the standard hybrid offers 2000 pounds of towing. An optional 2.0-liter EcoBoost gas engine will provide up to 4000 pounds of towing. The standard 2.5-liter Atkinson cycle four-cylinder hybrid powertrain produces 191 horsepower combined with the electric motor and 155 pound-foot of torque. The transmission is a CVT, and Ford reckons the truck will get 500 miles on a tank of fuel.









The optional 2.0-liter EcoBoost makes 250 horsepower and 277 pound-foot of torque with an eight-speed automatic transmission and standard front-wheel-drive or available all-wheel drive. The Maverick should be extremely popular at its starting price point and offers fuel economy typically only matched in smaller cars. Maverick will be available this fall.