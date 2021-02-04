Ford Performance shows off new Bronco 4600 stock class racing vehicle

Ford Performance has unveiled the new Bronco 4600 race vehicle in the ULTRA4 stock class starting this year. The race vehicle is meant to show how 2021 Bronco two-door and four-door customers can prep their vehicles for off-road racing in the ULTRA4 series. Ford will begin testing the Bronco 4600 later this month with the vehicle running this year at the event alongside a factory-backed Bronco 4400 series vehicle.

The Bronco 4600 is built on a 2021 Bronco two-door SUV with the Sasquatch Package. The vehicle uses a production 2.7-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6, SelectShift 10-speed automatic, and a second-generation T-6 chassis. Ford says the vehicle is a testbed for a growing list of Ford License Accessories and Ford Performance parts alongside parts from independent performance aftermarket companies.

The truck has heavy-duty front portal hubs from 74 Weld mounted to Triton Engineering control arms with a heavy-duty Howe hydraulic steering rack with a cooler. Front-wheel torque is handled by AdvanTEK e-locking differential with RCV custom half shafts. A Triton Engineering rear link supports Dynatrac ProRock XD60 axle with ARB 35-spline Air Locker and Spidertrax 9 axle shafts and hubs in the rear.









Other features include Ford Performance modified front and rear modular steel bumpers and a Warn Zeon winch. The truck has RIGID LED off-road lights in the custom roll cage. Ford also fits the interior with off-road certified race shell seats from Recaro. The truck has a new racing livery that uses factory Bronco colors with the design inspired from the 1969 Baja 1000 winning Bronco. Ford calls the livery its “war paint” scheme. It looks very cool. The matte black hood is particularly attractive on the vehicle.