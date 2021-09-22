Custom BMW R 18 cruiser bike built for futuristic dystopian world

When a BMW bike makes you go weak in the knees at a mere glance, it is bound to be something special. Taking the BMW R 18, released back in April 2020, as the canvas for two-wheeler magic, this custom design elevates the cruiser bike’s appeal three-folds.

BMW turned to the Moscow-based Zillers Garage to add some spice to the R 18, and turn it into a piece of artwork for the roads. In the end, the project turned out to be hot candy anyone would like a bite of!

Muscular BMW R 18 custom bike















The custom tuner shop modified the architecture of the BMW R 18 with support from BMW Motorrad Russia to create a low-slung motorcycle in signature graphite gray colorway. Zillers’ pro builder Mikhail Smolânovym, wrapped the underlying bodywork in extra sheet of metal for that definitive muscular look.

The cruiser bike gets a brand new speedometer integrated fuel tank cover, fat fork shrouds, and flowing side panels. The spicy element comes in the form of the visible 1,802cc opposed-twin cylinder engine behind the metal cladding.

Bodywork tuning for the looks to kill

This avant-garde personality is complemented by the new subframe for the floating saddles. For the futuristic touch, the bike gets seats integrated with brake lights, metal shrouding for the massive swingarm and wrapped license hanger. Zillers’ give the bike irresistible character with the tweaked handlebars having integrated yoke and twin exhaust telescopic silencers that look absolutely dope.

The seats and the rear bodywork get metal wrapping to match the paintjob and the big wheels get large metal disks. The custom shop has extended the wheelbase of the bike by almost 7-inches, giving it more road presence and mass. No matter how much we speak of this custom R 18, Zillers has transformed a nostalgic cruiser bike into a beastly machine that motorcycle enthusiasts will truly appreciate.