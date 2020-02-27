Frederique Constant Flyback Chronograph Manufacture for 2020 looks better in navy-blue

If 2018 was about a new Perpetual Calendar Tourbillon Manufacture, Frederique Constant made 2019 about the with two new timepieces in limited editions and as a Stainless-Steel version and 18K Rose Gold version.

For those who liked to admire the inner workings of a watch, they resonated well with the skeletonized dial. The 2019 exclusive editions commemorated the opening of their new Manufacture building at Plan-les-Ouates in Geneva, Switzerland.

For 2020, Frederique Constant brings us the new navy-blue dial version (and a brown one too!) of their Flyback Chronograph Manufacture.

The Aesthetics and The Design

The thing about a blue dial is that you need to be very picky about the complementing colors that you use, and if you want the watch to look sporty or elegant, dictates the choice. For example, if you team a navy dial with gold markers (or even rose gold), it ends up looking very classy and uppercrust.

Use white or silver, then it can look lively, like this 2020 Frederique Constant Flyback Chronograph. It sports three white-ish silver subdials and a white-sh silver tachymeter ring along with a great chronograph movement. A very safe styling option.

The Magic Under the Dial

The magic under the dial is the in-house movement – Frederique Constant caliber FC-760, which powers the hours, minutes, seconds, flyback chronograph, and date. Interestingly, the date is represented by a hand, removing the need for a date window on the dial.

This same caliber also powers the Alpina watch – a sister brand. The circular Côtes de Genève decoration on the bridges can be admired via the sapphire caseback. Not very big on the power reserve aspect, a fully wound movement will give you enough energy to last you for 38-hours.

The case measures 42 mm and sports a box-type domed sapphire, to keep the dial protected. The watch is offers water resistance upto 50 meters. If the navy-blue dial doesn’t tickle you much, then a very jaded-looking brown dial with a rose-gold-plated steel case is also available.

It will set you back by $4,250 for the stainless-steel watch and $4,575 for the stainless steel plated with rose gold watch.