Gatorade and Nike come together again for a third take on the famous PG 4 shoes

Nike and Gatorade present their third iteration of the Paul George’s PG4, the “Orange Gx”. This Shoe design follows closely in the heels of the NBA 2K20 exclusive “Grape Gx” and the “Barely Volt/Total Orange” and keeps with the Gatorade theme.

Taking a more subtle design approach, the “Orange Gx” lacks the ultra-bold stylings of the previous two iterations. It makes up for this by having bright hues and a very technical build.

A Colorful Design

These vibrant shoes feature uppers that a bright green base and have an embellished repeating PG and Gx print. The design also features a white and volt midfoot cage with orange laces.

This feature is encased in a white sheath that utilizes a mix of translucent TPE on one side and a more traditional looking mesh design on the medial side. This supportive structure can be secured open or close with the help of white zippers with flecks of orange.

Branding and Pricing

The classic Nike brand emblem is represented with a black outlined swoosh on the outer half and an orange (representing Gatorade) swoosh on the inside. Additionally, we can see the signature Gatorade Badge appearing on the tongue as well.

All shoes come embossed with Paul George’s signature on both heels, along with volt pull tab aids which make for an easy on/off fit. Finally, we find the green tinted outsoles featuring a full-foot Air Strobel cushioning system. The Shoes are available to buy starting May 1st and will retail for $120.