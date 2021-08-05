Girard-Perregaux unveils 230th-anniversary edition Laureato Absolute Ti 230 titanium

Founded in 1791 – the same year when English clergyman, William Gregor, discovered titanium in Cornwall – watchmaker Girard-Perregaux is celebrating its 230th anniversary this year. In celebration of the discovery of titanium and the company’s foundation, GP is introducing Laureato Absolute Ti 230.

Understandably, the watch uses titanium as the chief construction material, which touts lightweight and durable properties. A special edition to the iconic Girard-Perregaux Laureato series, the titanium Laureato Absolute Ti 230 is an epitome of the company’s know-how and use of lightweight metal.

The look and feel

The Laureato Absolute Ti 230 is delivered in a choice of two dial colors – gray and blue – hints of which are also seen around the crown and matching straps. The watches explore contrasting shades on the dial, and shape in the casing with integrated bracelet. The beauty of the sporty timepiece is accentuated by the use of grade 5 titanium.

The watch measures 44mm in diameter and because of its layered design, it measures 14.65mm in thickness. The multi-level bezel, a signature of Laureato, makes the watch appear bolder and holds the gradient dial within. The grainy matte degradé dials of the Laureato Absolute Ti 230 have a smooth, moderate gradient which is contrasted by the sword hands, indices, bold GP logo and a date window at 6 o’clock.

Other details

The gray dialed Laureato Absolute Ti 230 expels a monochrome look, while the blue dial watch is more vibrant of the two. Girard-Perregaux has equipped both watches with Calibre GP3300 automatic movement that beats at 28,800 bph and has a power reserve of 46 hours.

The limited edition Laureato Absolute Ti 230 boasts 300 meters of water resistance and a total of 460 examples of the watch will be made. This will be divided between 230 examples of each dial color priced at $9,300. While the gray version is already available the marine-inspired blue dial watch will be exclusively available through authorized dealers in select regions starting September.