Adidas to release UltraBOOST 2021 “Triple Black” on February 4

With interesting Millennium Falcon and the Goofy look for your feet, the UltraBOOST has arguably been one of the more tinkered sneakers from adidas. Continuing the trend unabated, adidas is set to launch a new colorway for the modest UltraBOOST line-up.

After the triple white, the sneakers are going to receive an exciting “triple black” take. Aptly called the UltraBOOST 2021, this is slated to launch as early as next month and we are presuming adidas buffs are already pinning their eyes on this sought-after option.

The style

The dark shade of the silhouette is striking, but it has a conscious bent as well. The excitement of an eco-conscious is weaved within the shoe upper made from 75-percent Primeblue yarn – that is itself made from Parley ocean plastic.

Matching the upper is the midfoot cage, the heel counter, and laces. The tongue tag with adidas branding is also in tune with other parts of the sneaker. While the full-length black BOOST – elevated toward the heel – and rubber outsole complete the look.

Pricing and availability

2021 is definitely going to have a few iterations of the UltraBOOST, but if you want to kick-start the year with a dark shade, the triple black UltraBOOST 2021 should be on your priority list.

The silhouette is slated to launch on February 4 priced at $180. It will be available through adidas website and select retailers.