Greubel Forsey GMT Sport has a case that is arched and ovoid shape

Greubel Forsey GMT Tourbillon was a timepiece that brought the watchmakers to the forefront in the GMT segment, when it made its debut in 2011. Soon, the GMT Black, which came out in 2014, cemented the horological expertise that has given the confidence to the watch manufacture, to debut the Greubel Forsey GMT Sport.

A look at the watch, and you know that there is something different about it. Bent into shape, or rather designed to look like a round dial, from the top-view but an arched and ovoid shape, when viewed from other angles, the case and dial of this timepiece, bring home more talking points than just the luxe vibe it exudes.

The Greubel Forsey GMT Sport

Designed as a lightweight timepiece that measures a handsome 45 mm in diameter, the titanium case sports an ovoid bezel, which is pronounced by the curved profile. It features integrated lugs along with sapphire crystal that form-fit the wrist ergonomically.

What the unique shape of the case does, is that increases the display size of the dial and the space to house the mechanical components, which makes the watch tick. Apart from the fact that the city display is showcased all over the entire caseback, you may not want to take your eyes off the dial-side at all.

It comes as no surprise that the case design boasts of 4 patents. According to the watchmakers, the sweeping satin-finished bezel that highlight Greubel Forsey’s values relief engraved on its outer bevel, is one more reason that accentuates the unique case shape.

The curved profile and ovoid sapphire crystal allow us to enjoy the new movement architecture, without any fuss.

The GMT Sport Movement

According to Greubel Forsey, they have constructed the movement for this watch from ground-up. What really catches the eye, is the signature three-dimensional globe on the dial, which compliments the other components of the dial. For many, this may seem like a busy dial – where functions and the movement vie for attention.

However, I find it a clever balancing act that clearly demarcates each function with its own sub dial. Under the dial is a manually wound movement, which has 435 total components, which support the GMT (2nd-time zone), summer and winter time indication, indication of cities observing summer time, rotating globe with universal time and day-and-night indication, power reserve, pushers which control the GMT and Earth displays, a 24-seconds tourbillon, hours, minutes and small seconds.

Details include skeletonized hours and minutes hands with lume-filled oversized arrow-shaped tips. A 72-hour power reserve, water-resistance up to 100 meters, a three-dimensional rotating globe as seen above the North Pole, performing complete anticlockwise turn on its axis in 24 hours, are the other essential details.

The GMT Sport can be worn with a black or blue natural rubber strap and is limited to just 11 pieces. Available for $500,000.