New Balance MADE Responsibly 998 shows the power of sustainability

There’s something about New Balance these days that captures our attention. Earlier this month, the brand introduced something for Earth Day 2021. It’s showing off another environment-friendly design that green enthusiasts and sneakerheads will love.

After the Jaden Smith x New Balance Vision Racer ReWorked, here is the new New Balance MADE Responsibly 998. This design will use scraps and surplus materials so each pair is unique. Every pair will be made using different materials to make up the whole shoes from body mesh to laces, lining, trims, suede overlays, and even soles.

New Balance Goes Green

The New Balance MADE Responsibly 998 is all about sustainability. Each pair is one-of-a-kind and has been designed and made by hand in the United States at the company’s New England facility. Expect premium craftsmanship as the brand uses an approach that is mindful of the environment.

Don’t expect the perfect pair everytime because the shoes will be slightly mismatched. Every pair will be different so there is that sense of uniqueness.

NB MADE Responsibly 998 Unique Design

Some colorways that may be made will no longer be available in the future. New Balance has stock materials and most of them are used here. Materials used on the heel counter, box toe, and foam paddings vary.





A pair of New Balance MADE Responsibly 998 costs $179.99. It will be ready beginning May 1 in the United States. Check New Balance’s website for more information.